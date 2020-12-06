Will return my award: Boxer Vijender Singh on farm laws

Boxer Vijender Singh threatens to return 'Khel Ratna' if farm laws not repealed

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Dec 06 2020, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 15:42 ist
Boxer Vijender Singh joins the farmers with Arjuna and Dronacharya awardees during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the new farm laws. Credit: PTI

Boxer Vijender Singh on Sunday threatened to return the 'Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna' award, the country's highest sporting honour, if the Centre does not withdraw the new farm laws.

Addressing the protesting farmers' near Singhu border, Vijender Singh said if the government does not take back the "black laws", he would request them to take back the 'Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna' award conferred on him earlier.

The 35-year-old trailblazing boxer who hails from Haryana joins the list of several former players, including Padma Shri and Arjuna awardees who have said they would return their awards in support of the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have stayed put at various Delhi border points for over a week, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
farmers
Farm Bills
Vijender Singh

What's Brewing

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

4 movies that prove Shekhar Kapur is talent personified

4 movies that prove Shekhar Kapur is talent personified

Race against time to rescue a reef from climate change

Race against time to rescue a reef from climate change

A pandemic-fuelled recharge?

A pandemic-fuelled recharge?

 