BPSC paper leak: Varun Gandhi asks Bihar CM to conduct fresh inquiry, take immediate action

BPSC paper leak: Varun Gandhi demands fresh inquiry

The BJP MP said due to the corrupt system and officials, hardwork of lakhs of students has gone to waste

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 07 2022, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 14:54 ist
BJP MP Varun Gandhi. Credit: DH File Photo

Voicing concern over the leak of the Bihar provincial civil services exam paper, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to suspend the state service commission chairperson, conduct a fresh inquiry and take immediate action as the future of six lakh students is hanging in balance.

In a strongly worded letter to Kumar, the BJP MP said due to the corrupt system and officials, hardwork of lakhs of students has gone to waste which has deeply impacted their morale.

Last month, the Bihar Public Services Commission (BPSC) had cancelled the examination for Civil Services (preliminary) after allegations of question paper leak led to a massive outcry.

Screenshots of a set of question papers had gone viral on social media minutes before the exams commenced at noon.

The Bihar Police had also claimed to have busted an organised crime gang, which was behind the leak of the paper.

Gandhi said, "I have spoken to many students and on behalf of them, I am requesting you to take immediate action including suspension of the BPSC chairperson, arrest main conspirator and announce exam date".

Underlining that the future of "six lakh candidates is hanging in balance due to the rigging in BPSC," Gandhi demanded a fresh inquiry into the paper leak.

The BJP MP has been raising people-centric issues of unemployment and vacancies in various government departments. 

Varun Gandhi
Nitish Kumar
Bihar
India News
BJP

