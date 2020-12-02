Breach of privilege notice against Kerala minister Thomas Isaac

Kerala Assembly speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has referred to the Committee on Privileges and Ethics a notice seeking a motion against Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in connection with allegations of disclosing Comptroller and Auditor General's report.

The speaker took the decision after seeking an explanation from Isaac on the matter. The development came a day after Isaac faced criticism from the CPM state leadership for his open criticism against the raids by state vigilance at state-run Kerala State Financial Enterprises.

Congress MLA V D Satheesan moved the breach of privilege against Isaac alleging that contents of the CAG report were disclosed before being tabled in the Assembly. Isaac flayed the CAG for pointing out flaws in Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. Both Isaac and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan even alleged a political ploy behind the report.

Sources in the legislative secretariat say no such breach of privilege notice was initiated against any minister in the recent past.