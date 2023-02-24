News Live: India saved more than 3.4 million lives by undertaking the nationwide vaccination campaign, says Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 09:25 ist
  • 09:24

    Indian Army showcases the operations of its armoured regiments.

  • 08:51

    India saved more than 3.4 million lives by undertaking the nationwide vaccination campaign: Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

  • 08:27

    4 children among 11 killed in pickup van-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

    Eleven people, including four children, were killed when a pick-up van they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, police said on Friday.

  • 08:14

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in India on March 1, to participate in G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in India on March 1. He will participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, which will focus on strengthening multilateralism and deepening cooperation on food, energy security, sustainable development: US Department of State

  • 08:07

    Two youths run over by a train in Shahdara while shooting videos

    Two youths were run over by a train in Shahdara while shooting videos on the railway track on Feb 22. The deceased have been identified as Vansh Sharma (23) & Monu (20). Their mobiles were also found on the track. Further investigation into the matter is underway: Delhi Police

  • 07:50

    North Korea test fires four strategic cruise missiles

    North Korea has test-fired four strategic cruise missiles into the sea, state media said Friday, adding that the drill "demonstrated once again the war posture" of Pyongyang's "nuclear combat force."

  • 07:50

    India abstains as UN calls for Russia to leave Ukraine

    India abstained in the UN General Assembly on Thursday on a resolution that underscored the need to reach as soon as possible a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine in line with the principles of the UN Charter.

  • 07:49

    Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' shooting case

    Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty on Thursday to involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the film Rust in New Mexico.

