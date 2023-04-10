News Live: Internet suspended in Jamshedpur after a communal violence broke out in the city
News Live: Internet suspended in Jamshedpur after a communal violence broke out in the city
updated: Apr 10 2023, 09:02 ist
Track today's news updates from India and the rest of the world, right here with DH.
09:01
Internet suspended in Jamshedpur after communal clashes broke out in the city
08:53
Maharashtra CM to chair meeting on the effects of unseasonal rain on crops
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is set to chair a meeting atSahyadri Guest House in Mumbai to discuss the'agrarian crisis' that the state is facing after unseasonal rains caused significant damage to crops.
08:46
China slams WHO over Covid-19 origin remarks
China has hit out at the World Health Organization after the body's Director-General,Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, had said that China should have shared the genetic material that had been collectd from Wuhan three years ago. China, in its response, has accused the WHO of "politicizing Covid-19", also saying that such comments made by the Director-General were“offensive and disrespectful,” and that this was an attempt to "smear China".
08:40
Violence reported from Chattisgarth's Bemetara
Reports of a communal clash in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara have surfaced, with one dead and three cops injured. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has called for a state bandh to protest the incident.
08:23
China is set to hold live-fire military exercises near Taiwan
On Monday, the Xi Jinping-led Chinese government will round off its three-day-lomg military exercises around Taiwan. This comes as a response to the island country's President meeting US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy a few days ago. Earlier in 2022, when the then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had visited Taiwan, tensions between China and Taiwan had flared up extensively. China had even announced some strict economic sanctions against certain Taiwanese firms.
07:57
Violent clashes reported in Jamshedpur
Clashes between two communinites have broken out in the Steel City of India. A News18 report suggests that violence broke out over a piece of meat. Stones were pelted by an angry mob, and a couple of policemen have also suffered injuries. Section 144 has been imposed in the affected areas. Further details awaited...
07:45
Amit Shah to visit Arunachal Pradesh, to interact with ITBP personnel amid China renaming areas
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah to visit Arunachal Pradesh today where he will be attending various events and will be interacting with ITBP personnel in Kibithoo.
Massive fire in Kullu, several shops and houses gutted in blaze
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Several shops & houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in Banjar area in Kullu district during the early hours today. Fire was brought under control. No casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/GlTl57HI3u
