News Live: Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' at 337 AQI

India logged 166 new coronavirus infections, while active cases declined to 4,255 from 4,345: Govt
09:24
Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' at 337 AQI
08:23
AAP ahead of BJP as counting of votes begins in high-stakes battle
The counting of votes at 42 centres across Delhi began on Wednesday morning. The exit polls had predicted a massive victory for AAP in the MCD election in Delhi. However, the BJP on Tuesday had exuded hope that the tide will turn in its favour. The results for the civic polls will be announced after counting of polled votes on all the 250 municipal wards later today. Stay tuned for live updates on the election results.
2 accused (Dharmendra Prasad Shinde & Avinash Gaikwad) held by Kasturba Marg Police for posing as food safety officers&extorting money from grocery stores
Mumbai| 2 accused (Dharmendra Prasad Shinde & Avinash Gaikwad) held by Kasturba Marg Police for posing as food safety officers&extorting money from grocery stores, hotels, dry fruit markets. FIR u/s 420 IPC registered. They cheated around 70-80 people. Probe on: Smita Patil, DCP pic.twitter.com/qbZY4ovsyf
A man, Jai Singh was stabbed to death by one Prafull Kashyap after he objected to the latter molesting his sister, in Christian Colony, Damoh Police say, "Accused molested the deceased's sister. He spoke to the accused, which led to a brawl & stabbing. Accused arrested."
08:10
CPI MP Binoy Viswam has given the suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha and demanded discussion over the reported breach of databases at several prominent government hospitals across the country, including Delhi AIIMS.
08:05
EAM Dr S Jaishankar to make a statement "on latest developments in India's foreign policy" in the Rajya Sabha today, on the first day of the Winter Session.
An 11-member delegation team of Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organization met Amit Shah
