News Live: Sonia Gandhi likely to attend Congress Lok Sabha MPs meeting today

  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 08:35 ist
  • 08:34

    Counting of votes for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections begins

  • 07:54

    Sonia Gandhi likely to attend Congress Lok Sabha MPs meeting today

  • 07:53

    Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Suryamukhi Hanuman Mandir, Rajasthan

  • 07:29

    Police arrest accused on charge of killing his 74-year-old mother in Mumbai

    Police arrested accused Sachin Kapoor for killing his 74-year-old mother in Vile Parle area by repeatedly hitting her on the head with a baseball bat & throwing the body in a river, following a property dispute. The deceased's servant was also arrested: Juhu Police

  • 07:27

    G-20 Sherpas and delegates visited Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajasthan

  • 07:26

     Deep Depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Mandous” pronounced as “Man-Dous” (Cyclone Alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts): India Meteorological Department.