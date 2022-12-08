News Live: Sonia Gandhi likely to attend Congress Lok Sabha MPs meeting today

Police arrest accused on charge of killing his 74-year-old mother in Mumbai
Police arrested accused Sachin Kapoor for killing his 74-year-old mother in Vile Parle area by repeatedly hitting her on the head with a baseball bat & throwing the body in a river, following a property dispute. The deceased's servant was also arrested: Juhu Police
G-20 Sherpas and delegates visited Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajasthan
Deep Depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Mandous” pronounced as “Man-Dous” (Cyclone Alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts): India Meteorological Department.
Counting of votes for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections begins
Sonia Gandhi likely to attend Congress Lok Sabha MPs meeting today
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Suryamukhi Hanuman Mandir, Rajasthan
