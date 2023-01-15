News Live: Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti blames NTPC for land subsidence
News Live: Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti blames NTPC for land subsidence
updated: Jan 15 2023, 09:04 ist
Track the latest news updates from India and the rest of the world only on DH.
09:03
Several flights in Delhi delayed due to low visibility
08:13
Former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar, three others booked in cheating case
Former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar, three others booked in a cheating case for allegedly acquiring flats built under Maharashtra govt's Slum Rehabilitation Authority in suburban Worli: Police
Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti blames NTPC for land subsidence
The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (JBSS) has blamed the NTPC for the land subsidence here in this Uttarakhand town.
Atul Sati, president of JBSS, blamed NTPC's Tapovan Vishnugad Hydropower Plant project for the subsidence.
The JBSS has said that people continue to be in a state of panic after hundreds of houses, shops and other establishments were impacted by the land subsidence.
Many people have already been shifted to safer places while the Uttarakhand government has also announced compensation for the affected families.
07:21
With 75 new models on display, Auto Expo set to attract 1 lakh visitors on Sunday
The Auto Expo 2023, being held at the Expo Mart in Greater Noida, has created a buzz not only in NCR but across the country. In new age cars, exhibited at the expo, makers have taken full care of modern technology as well as safety.
This year, a completely seperate pavilion has been set up for electric vehicles and vehicles running on natural fuel, which is attracting a huge crowd.
Several flights in Delhi delayed due to low visibility
Former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar, three others booked in cheating case
Fog in Delhi delays flights
Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti blames NTPC for land subsidence
The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (JBSS) has blamed the NTPC for the land subsidence here in this Uttarakhand town.
Atul Sati, president of JBSS, blamed NTPC's Tapovan Vishnugad Hydropower Plant project for the subsidence.
The JBSS has said that people continue to be in a state of panic after hundreds of houses, shops and other establishments were impacted by the land subsidence.
Many people have already been shifted to safer places while the Uttarakhand government has also announced compensation for the affected families.
With 75 new models on display, Auto Expo set to attract 1 lakh visitors on Sunday