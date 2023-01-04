News Live: Chaos as US House adjourns without choosing Speaker
News Live: Chaos as US House adjourns without choosing Speaker
updated: Jan 04 2023, 08:58 ist
Track the latest news updates from India and the rest of the world only on DH.
08:57
Chaos as US House adjourns without choosing Speaker
The new US Congress was plunged into disarray Tuesday as renegade right-wing Republicans blocked favourite Kevin McCarthy from becoming Speaker of the House of Representatives in a series of humiliating votes seen as a rebuke to the party establishment.
The California congressman needed a simple majority to be elected as Washington's top legislator, who presides over House business and is second in line to the presidency. But for the first time in a century, Republicans failed to elect a Speaker in a nail-biting first three rounds of voting -- given blanket coverage across US television networks.(AFP)
08:15
DMK's two functionaries sent to judicial custody
DMK's two functionaries Praveen and Ekkambaram have been arrested by the Chennai Police and sent to judicial custody. A case has been registered under Section353 and 354 of the IPC, reports ANI quoting police officials.
07:48
US stands with Afghan women: White House
The United States stands with the women of Afghanistan and strongly condemns the recent Taliban move regarding restrictions on girls' education in the country, the White House said on Tuesday.(PTI)
07:47
Biden to welcome Japan's Kishida to White House on Jan 13
President Joe Biden will play host to Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on January13 to discuss North Korea, Ukraine, a "free and open Indo-Pacific," and other topics, the White House said on Tuesday.
The two leaders will discuss "a range of regional and global issues including the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine, and maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."(Reuters)
Chaos as US House adjourns without choosing Speaker
The new US Congress was plunged into disarray Tuesday as renegade right-wing Republicans blocked favourite Kevin McCarthy from becoming Speaker of the House of Representatives in a series of humiliating votes seen as a rebuke to the party establishment.
The California congressman needed a simple majority to be elected as Washington's top legislator, who presides over House business and is second in line to the presidency. But for the first time in a century, Republicans failed to elect a Speaker in a nail-biting first three rounds of voting -- given blanket coverage across US television networks.(AFP)
DMK's two functionaries sent to judicial custody
DMK's two functionaries Praveen and Ekkambaram have been arrested by the Chennai Police and sent to judicial custody. A case has been registered under Section353 and 354 of the IPC, reports ANI quoting police officials.
US stands with Afghan women: White House
The United States stands with the women of Afghanistan and strongly condemns the recent Taliban move regarding restrictions on girls' education in the country, the White House said on Tuesday.(PTI)
Biden to welcome Japan's Kishida to White House on Jan 13
President Joe Biden will play host to Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on January13 to discuss North Korea, Ukraine, a "free and open Indo-Pacific," and other topics, the White House said on Tuesday.
The two leaders will discuss "a range of regional and global issues including the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine, and maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."(Reuters)