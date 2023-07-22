News Live: Water level of Yamuna River in Delhi once again crosses danger mark

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter Scale strikes Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang today, at 06:56 am: National Centre for Seismology.
08:05
Amid slumping economy, Islamabad airport to be ‘outsourced’ for 15 years
08:05
Imran Khan can be charged with treason in cypher case: Pakistan Defence Minister
08:03
Donald Trump’s trial in Classified Documents case to begin on May 20 next year
08:03
US to announce military aid package for Ukraine
United States plans to announce as soon as Tuesday a new military aid package for Ukraine worth up to $400 million, primarily comprised of artillery, air defense missiles and ground vehicles as Ukraine's counteroffensive grinds on, three US officials said, reports Reuters
08:01
“Any nuclear attack will result in the end of the North Korean regime,” warns South Korea
08:00
Heavy to very heavy rain to occur in Uttarakhand: IMD
Uttarakhand | Heavy to very heavy rain along with thunderstorms & lightning likely to occur at isolated places over Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pauri and Nainital in the next 24 hours: IMD
07:59
Biden chooses Admiral Lisa Franchetti as first woman to be top Navy officer in US history
07:58
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to heavy rainfall and landslides at various places in Ramban, clearance work underway
07:46
Water level of Yamuna River in Delhi once again crosses danger mark
#WATCH | Delhi: Flood-affected victims take shelter in relief camp near signature bridge.
Motorcycle washed away in rain-triggered flood in Rajasthan's Phulera
Raigad, Maharashtra: Canine squad carries out search operation in landslide-hit area
Raigad, Maharashtra: Canine squad carries out search operation in landslide-hit area. So far, 22 dead bodies have been recovered from the site.
Uttarakhand: Yamunotri, Badrinath highways blocked due to falling debris
J&K: Fresh batch of pilgrims leave from Srinagar's Pantha Chowk base camp
J&K: Fresh batch of pilgrims leave from Srinagar's Pantha Chowk base camp. Amarnath Yatra began on July 1.
Charlie Chaplin’s daughter Josephine Chaplin passes away at 74
NDRF continues search & rescue operation at Raigad Irshalgad landslide-hit area
