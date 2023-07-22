News Live: Water level of Yamuna River in Delhi once again crosses danger mark

  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 08:59 ist
Track the latest news updates only with DH.
  • 08:59

    Motorcycle washed away in rain-triggered flood in Rajasthan's Phulera

  • 08:58

    Raigad, Maharashtra: Canine squad carries out search operation in landslide-hit area

    Raigad, Maharashtra: Canine squad carries out search operation in landslide-hit area. So far, 22 dead bodies have been recovered from the site.

  • 08:58

    Uttarakhand: Yamunotri, Badrinath highways blocked due to falling debris

  • 08:55

    J&K: Fresh batch of pilgrims leave from Srinagar's Pantha Chowk base camp

    J&K: Fresh batch of pilgrims leave from Srinagar's Pantha Chowk base camp. Amarnath Yatra began on July 1.

  • 08:52

    Charlie Chaplin’s daughter Josephine Chaplin passes away at 74

  • 08:52

    NDRF continues search & rescue operation at Raigad Irshalgad landslide-hit area

  • 08:06

    3.3 magnitude qauke hits Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

    An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter Scale strikes Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang today, at 06:56 am: National Centre for Seismology.

  • 08:05

    Amid slumping economy, Islamabad airport to be ‘outsourced’ for 15 years

  • 08:05

    Imran Khan can be charged with treason in cypher case: Pakistan Defence Minister

  • 08:03

    Donald Trump’s trial in Classified Documents case to begin on May 20 next year

  • 08:03

    US to announce military aid package for Ukraine

    United States plans to announce as soon as Tuesday a new military aid package for Ukraine worth up to $400 million, primarily comprised of artillery, air defense missiles and ground vehicles as Ukraine's counteroffensive grinds on, three US officials said, reports Reuters

  • 08:01

    “Any nuclear attack will result in the end of the North Korean regime,” warns South Korea

  • 08:00

    Heavy to very heavy rain to occur in Uttarakhand: IMD

    Uttarakhand | Heavy to very heavy rain along with thunderstorms & lightning likely to occur at isolated places over Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pauri and Nainital in the next 24 hours: IMD

  • 07:59

    Biden chooses Admiral Lisa Franchetti as first woman to be top Navy officer in US history

  • 07:58

    Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed

    Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to heavy rainfall and landslides at various places in Ramban, clearance work underway

  • 07:46

    Water level of Yamuna River in Delhi once again crosses danger mark