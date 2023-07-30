News Live: IMD forecasts more rains in Odisha

Track latest updates from India and all across the world, only with DH!
08:05
Senate confirms Indian-American Nisha Biswal to serve as Dy CEO of US Finance agency
08:04
INDvsWI | 2nd ODI: West Indies beat India by six wickets to level the three-match ODI series to 1-1
08:03
Srinagar police arrested a hybrid terrorist linked with the proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr
J&K | Srinagar police arrested a hybrid terrorist linked with the proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr from the Batamaloo area of the city, on July 29. Incriminating materials along with arms & ammunition including a Pistol, 20 live rounds, and 2 magazines, recovered from his possession. Case registered and investigation underway: Kashmir Zone Police
08:02
Monsoon affects tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala-McLeodganj NH damaged
08:01
Godavari River flows above the danger mark at Telangana's Bhadrachalam
Telangana: Godavari River flows above the danger mark at Telangana's Bhadrachalam. Relief operations are being undertaken in the villages here and all district officials are on high alert
07:59
Uttarakhand | Badrinath Highway is blocked due to falling of stones from the hill ahead of Baba Ashram Karnprayag: Chamoli Police
07:59
Antony Blinken says US assistance to Niger is in "clear jeopardy" following military coup
07:56
ISRO launches its PSLV-C56 with six co-passenger satellites from Sriharikota
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches its PSLV-C56 with six co-passenger satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The mission is successfully accomplished. PSLV-C56 vehicle launched all seven satellites precisely into their intended orbits: Source: ISRO
07:55
Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow damaged two office blocks
A night-time Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow damaged two office blocks. The facades of two city office towers were slightly damaged. There are no victims or injured, reports AFP News Agency citing Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin (ANI)
06:10
IMD forecasts more rains in Odisha
With formation of a fresh low pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, the IMD on Saturday forecast heavy downpour in north and interior parts of the state.
IMD sources said places such as Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Boudh experienced some rainfall on Saturday.
It also forecast heavy rainfall at some places of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir and Kandhamal districts on Sunday.
06:08
The Moroccan economy registered growth of 1.3% in 2022, against 8% in 2021, the central bank said late on Saturday
Senate confirms Indian-American Nisha Biswal to serve as Dy CEO of US Finance agency
INDvsWI | 2nd ODI: West Indies beat India by six wickets to level the three-match ODI series to 1-1
Srinagar police arrested a hybrid terrorist linked with the proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr
J&K | Srinagar police arrested a hybrid terrorist linked with the proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr from the Batamaloo area of the city, on July 29. Incriminating materials along with arms & ammunition including a Pistol, 20 live rounds, and 2 magazines, recovered from his possession. Case registered and investigation underway: Kashmir Zone Police
Monsoon affects tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala-McLeodganj NH damaged
Godavari River flows above the danger mark at Telangana's Bhadrachalam
Telangana: Godavari River flows above the danger mark at Telangana's Bhadrachalam. Relief operations are being undertaken in the villages here and all district officials are on high alert
Uttarakhand | Badrinath Highway is blocked due to falling of stones from the hill ahead of Baba Ashram Karnprayag: Chamoli Police
Antony Blinken says US assistance to Niger is in "clear jeopardy" following military coup
ISRO launches its PSLV-C56 with six co-passenger satellites from Sriharikota
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches its PSLV-C56 with six co-passenger satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The mission is successfully accomplished. PSLV-C56 vehicle launched all seven satellites precisely into their intended orbits: Source: ISRO
Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow damaged two office blocks
A night-time Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow damaged two office blocks. The facades of two city office towers were slightly damaged. There are no victims or injured, reports AFP News Agency citing Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin (ANI)
IMD forecasts more rains in Odisha
With formation of a fresh low pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, the IMD on Saturday forecast heavy downpour in north and interior parts of the state.
IMD sources said places such as Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Boudh experienced some rainfall on Saturday.
It also forecast heavy rainfall at some places of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir and Kandhamal districts on Sunday.
The Moroccan economy registered growth of 1.3% in 2022, against 8% in 2021, the central bank said late on Saturday