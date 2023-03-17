News Live: ‘The film worked its magic,’ says Guneet Monga, producer of Oscar-winning 'The Elephant Whisperers'
News Live: ‘The film worked its magic,’ says Guneet Monga, producer of Oscar-winning 'The Elephant Whisperers'
updated: Mar 17 2023, 08:35 ist
Track live updates from India and across the globe only with DH.
08:33
‘The film worked its magic,’ says Guneet Monga, producer of Oscar-winning 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Mumbai | We had big competition. There was another film in our category which was supported by Malala (Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai). Our film worked across countries, ages...the kind of love we are getting from across the world, the film worked its magic: Guneet Monga,… https://t.co/MZguTY2x5hpic.twitter.com/Jwlch3RlOS
Police arrest Youtuber who violated traffic rules while celebrating birthday
In a viral video, some people were seen standing on roof of cars & violating traffic rules on NH-24 near Pandav Nagar to celebrate the birthday of a Youtuber (Prince). After the video went viral, Police apprehended the Youtuber: Delhi Police
Bengaluru | Body of an unidentified woman was found inside a plastic drum found lying at SMVT railway station last night. CCTV footage of three people carrying the drum and leaving it at the railway station is being examined by police. pic.twitter.com/60asyYWbVI
Delhi | Fire breaks out in a mattress factory in Siraspur Industrial area. 2-3 blasts reported in the building after the fire, due to which 80% of the building collapsed. 20 fire tenders at spot. Reason for blast is not known. No injuries reported: Pravesh,STO, Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/3EvggpwT3A
‘The film worked its magic,’ says Guneet Monga, producer of Oscar-winning 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Police arrest Youtuber who violated traffic rules while celebrating birthday
Dead body found in a drum in Bengaluru
'RRR' Director SS Rajamouli, composer MM Keeravani reach Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad
At least 326 people have died in Malawi since Cyclone Freddy smashed into southern Africa, triggering flooding and mudslides