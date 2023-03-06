News Live: Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits Nicobar islands at 5:07 am today
News Live: Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits Nicobar islands at 5:07 am today
updated: Mar 06 2023, 08:36 ist
08:32
Umesh Pal murder accused dies in police encounter
The Uttar Pradesh Police, in the wee hours of Monday, killedVijay alias Usman, who was one of the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case,in an encounter in Prayagraj.
08:12
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic has formally withdrawn from the draw for the Indian Wells tournament, officials said on Sunday in an indication that his application for a Covid-19 vaccine waiver to enter the USmight have failed.
07:52
Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today as CBI custody ends
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's CBI custody has come to an end today. He is set to be produced in court sometime in the afternoon. He was arrested on Sunday, February 26.
07:25
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 occurred in the Nicobar islands region at around 5:07 am today, says National Center for Seismology
07:26
Stones pelted after a scuffle broke out between two groups over a water pipeline in Kanpur's Harsh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh
07:24
Woman gang raped by 7 people in Chhattisgarh
A woman who had gone to attend the Mavlipadar fair was gang raped by 7 people. Out of the 7 accused, 5 people including a minor have been arrested. Search underway to arrest the remaining accused, saysNivedita Pal, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bastar.
