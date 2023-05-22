News Live: Maharashtra-NCP President Jayant Patil to appear before ED office in Mumbai at 11:00 am today

  • updated: May 22 2023, 10:16 ist
  • 10:14

    TCS-led consortium bags Rs 15,000-crore BSNL project for 4G network

    A consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services Limited hasreceivedan advance purchase order valued over Rs 15,000 crorefrom BSNL for the deployment of a 4G network across India.

  • 10:13

    J&K: Security tightened in Srinagar for the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group meeting

  • 10:02

    Maharashtra-NCP President Jayant Patil to appear before the ED office in Mumbai at 11:00 am today

  • 09:58

    FIR filed over Infosys employee death in Bangalore

    Karnataka: FIR registered at Halasuru Gate Police Station regarding the death of a 23-year-old woman Bhanurekha. She died after drowning in the waterlogged underpass in KR Circle area in Bengaluru yesterday. FIR registered on the complaint filed by her brother Sandeep. (ANI)

  • 09:45

    PM Modi announced a 12-step action plan to propel India's partnership with Pacific Island Countries

  • 09:30

    PM Modi to visit Sydney in his last leg of 3-nation visit

  • 08:51

    PM Modi & PM James Marape released the Thirukkural in Tok Pisin language

  • 08:48

    PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with James Marape, PM of Papua New Guinea

    Prime Minister James Marape and I had very productive talks, covering the full range of bilateral relations between India and Papua New Guinea. We discussed ways to augment cooperation in commerce, technology, healthcare and in addressing climate change.

  • 08:44

    PM Modi meets Governor General of Papua New Guinea, Sir Bob Dadae

  • 08:41

    Hooch Tragedy: 2 dead after consuming spurious liquor from state-run TASMAC

    Tamil Nadu: Two people died after allegedly consuming liquor from a state-run TASMAC bar at Keela Alangam in Thanjavur district The deceased have been identified as Vivek (36) and Kuppusamy (68). An FIR has been registered. According to the forensic report, there was no methanol in the liquor & cyanide poisonous substance was there. A special team has been formed to probe the matter: Tanjore Collector Dinesh Ponraj (ANI)

  • 08:40

    High Commission in UK organises beach clean-up as part of India's G20 Presidency

    A mega clean-up drive was organised at Brighton Beach yesterday by the High Commission of India, London As part of India’s G20 Presidency, a coordinated beach cleaning activity- G20 Mega Beach Clean Up - was organized across G20 Countries, Guest countries as well as in all the coastal States/UTs of India to draw global attention to the need to combat coastal and marine pollution and role of citizens and their participation in the same. (ANI)

  • 08:39

    Mega Textile Park in MP's Dhar will open new doors of progress: PM Modi

  • 08:37

    Haj 2023: First batch of 381 Hajis from India leaves for Saudi Arabia

  • 08:33

    Former Pak PM Imran Khan fears arrest in Islamabad on Tuesday, says there are "80 per cent chances"

  • 08:16

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi stresses on boosting India-Papua New Guinea ties

  • 08:15

    G20 summit to begin in J-K's Srinagar today amid tight security