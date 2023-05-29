News Live: UN chief congratulates Erdogan on Turkey reelection

  • updated: May 29 2023, 09:14 ist
  • 29-5-2023
    09:13

    Fire breaks out in Pune's Golmarket

    Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a paper-cupboard godown in Golmarket of Pune, during the early hours today. 9 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. No casualties reported. (ANI)

  • 29-5-2023
    09:11

    IAF's Dhruva Command carries out maiden airdrops of warfighting loads by AN 32 aircraft

    Moving a step closer to theatreisation, the air maintenance team of Dhruva Command successfully carried out maiden airdrops of warfighting loads by AN 32 aircraft of Indian Air Force (IAF) in support of Mechanised Forces on Western Borders: Northern Command, Indian Army. (ANI)

  • 29-5-2023
    09:09

    Magnitude 4.4 earthquake hits Sonitpur, Assam

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Sonitpur, Assam at 8:03 am today: National Centre for Seismology. (ANI)

  • 29-5-2023
    08:40

    Massive fire breaks out at a plastic factory in Gujarat's Kheda district

    Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at a plastic factory in Goblej village of Kheda district. 8 fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualties were reported.

  • 29-5-2023
    08:37

    Karnataka: Massive fire breaks out on NH-48 near Shiggaon in Haveri district

    Karnataka: Massive fire breaks out following a collision between two trucks on NH-48 near Shiggaon in Haveri district, during the early hours today. (ANI)

  • 29-5-2023
    08:04

    PM Modi to inaugurate Assam's 1st Vande Bharat Express today

    PM Modi to inaugurate Assam's 1st Vande Bharat Express today.

  • 29-5-2023
    08:00

    Seven dead, several injured in Guwahati road accident

    Assam | At least seven dead and several others injured in a road accident that took place in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati on Sunday late night. "As per preliminary investigation, we have found that the deceased are students. The incident took place at Jalukbari area," says Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati to ANI.

  • 06:13

    UN chief congratulates Erdogan on Turkey reelection

  • 06:12

    Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Jyeshtha Ashtami festival in Texas

    Texas in the US celebrated Jyeshtha Ashtami, an annual festival of Goddess Ragnya.

    Recreating the atmosphere and times spent during the pre-exodus era at the Kheer Bhawani-Tulamulla in Kashmir, members of the community of more than 200 families from various cities in Texas like Austin and Dallas drove all the way to Houston and paid their obeisance at the Hindu Worship Society temple.

  • 06:11

    North Korea announces 'satellite' launch: Japan

    North Korea has notified Japan of a plan to launch what it calls a satellite in the coming weeks, Japan's coastguard said Monday.

    Japanese officials believe the launch will involve a ballistic missile, according to a tweet from the prime minister's office that refers to a "ballistic missile that it (Pyongyang) describes as a satellite."

  • 06:10

    Kyiv mayor says explosions rock city, air defence systems working

    Several explosions shook the Ukrainian capital early on Monday, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, in the second overnight Russian assault on the city in row.

    "A missile shot down near Kyiv," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging channel. "Air defence working!"