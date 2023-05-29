News Live: UN chief congratulates Erdogan on Turkey reelection

IAF's Dhruva Command carries out maiden airdrops of warfighting loads by AN 32 aircraft
Moving a step closer to theatreisation, the air maintenance team of Dhruva Command successfully carried out maiden airdrops of warfighting loads by AN 32 aircraft of Indian Air Force (IAF) in support of Mechanised Forces on Western Borders: Northern Command, Indian Army. (ANI)
Seven dead, several injured in Guwahati road accident
Assam | At least seven dead and several others injured in a road accident that took place in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati on Sunday late night. "As per preliminary investigation, we have found that the deceased are students. The incident took place at Jalukbari area," says Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati to ANI.
06:13
UN chief congratulates Erdogan on Turkey reelection
06:12
Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Jyeshtha Ashtami festival in Texas
Texas in the US celebrated Jyeshtha Ashtami, an annual festival of Goddess Ragnya.
Recreating the atmosphere and times spent during the pre-exodus era at the Kheer Bhawani-Tulamulla in Kashmir, members of the community of more than 200 families from various cities in Texas like Austin and Dallas drove all the way to Houston and paid their obeisance at the Hindu Worship Society temple.
06:11
North Korea announces 'satellite' launch: Japan
North Korea has notified Japan of a plan to launch what it calls a satellite in the coming weeks, Japan's coastguard said Monday.
Japanese officials believe the launch will involve a ballistic missile, according to a tweet from the prime minister's office that refers to a "ballistic missile that it (Pyongyang) describes as a satellite."
06:10
Kyiv mayor says explosions rock city, air defence systems working
Several explosions shook the Ukrainian capital early on Monday, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, in the second overnight Russian assault on the city in row.
"A missile shot down near Kyiv," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging channel. "Air defence working!"
09:13
Fire breaks out in Pune's Golmarket
Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a paper-cupboard godown in Golmarket of Pune, during the early hours today. 9 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. No casualties reported. (ANI)
09:11
09:09
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake hits Sonitpur, Assam
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Sonitpur, Assam at 8:03 am today: National Centre for Seismology. (ANI)
08:40
Massive fire breaks out at a plastic factory in Gujarat's Kheda district
Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at a plastic factory in Goblej village of Kheda district. 8 fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualties were reported.
08:37
Karnataka: Massive fire breaks out on NH-48 near Shiggaon in Haveri district
Karnataka: Massive fire breaks out following a collision between two trucks on NH-48 near Shiggaon in Haveri district, during the early hours today. (ANI)
08:04
PM Modi to inaugurate Assam's 1st Vande Bharat Express today
PM Modi to inaugurate Assam's 1st Vande Bharat Express today.
08:00
