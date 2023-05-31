News Live: Cong doesn't care about women, we brought several schemes for them, says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Ajmer
updated: May 31 2023, 17:30 ist
PM Modi is addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer. Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for PM Modi's visit. Track all the latest updates only with DH.
17:28
Cong doesn't care about women, we brought several schemes for them, says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Ajmer
17:27
PM Modi slams Opposition for boycotting new Parliament inauguration
17:25
PM Modi unleashes scathing attack on Congress in Rajasthan's Ajmer
#WATCH | "...When there was Congress Govt, the vaccination coverage could reach only around 60%. At that time, 40 out of 100 pregnant women and children could not receive life-saving vaccines. Had there been a Congress Govt (now), 100% vaccination coverage in the country would… pic.twitter.com/V2DPtDDCCI
Congress is the party that gets 85% commission in every scheme, says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Ajmer
There has never been a shortage of money for development work in our country. But it is very important that the money sent by the government should be fully used for development works. But Congress, during its rule, had made such a corrupt system which was sucking the blood of the country, which was eating up the development of the country, Modi took a jibe at Congress during his address in Rajasthan.
17:18
We have given gas connections to 21 crore people, says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Ajmer
In the last 3 years, the BJP govt has given piped water connections to 9 crore people. Congress govt would have taken 20 years to accomplish this number, he said.
17:16
Cong's strategy is to mislead poor, says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Ajmer
Congress guaranteed eradicating poverty 50 years ago but they betrayed the poor, he said.
17:12
Nine years of BJP govt were dedicated to service of people of country, good governance, welfare of poor, says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Ajmer
17:10
Small farmers suffered the most under Congress rule, says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Ajmer
17:09
Entire world is talking about development of India now, says PM Modi during his address in Rajasthan's Ajmer
Before 2014, people of the country were protesting against corruption, terrorist attacks used to take place, and the Congress govt was afraid to build roads on the border. However, you changed everything with your one vote in 2014. Experts opine that India is very close to ending extreme poverty, he said during his address.
17:06
Remote-controlled government under Congress, says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Ajmer
17:04
Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas helped uplift India, PM Modi in Rajasthan's Ajmer
17:01
Cong's habit of guaranteeing things now new, they always lie, says PM Modi in Rajasthan
Congress has been betraying our ex-servicemen in the name of 'One Rank One Pension'. The BJP government not only implemented 'One Rank One Pension' but also gave arrears to ex-servicemen, he added.
16:58
Country will always remember Goddess Ahilyabai Holkar ji for showing countrymen path of duty for work of nation building, says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Ajmer
आज ही देवी अहिल्याबाई होल्कर जी की जन्म जयंती भी है। राष्ट्र निर्माण के कार्यों के लिए देश के लोगों को कर्तव्यपथ की दिशा दिखाने के लिए देवी अहिल्या जी को देश हमेशा याद रखेगा। मैं देवी अहिल्याबाई होल्कर जी को आदरपूर्वक श्रद्धांजलि देता हूं।
National Investigation Agency conducts raids at three locations in Kashmir valley
The raids were conducted in the residential premises of sympathizers and cadres, hybrid terrorists and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several proscribed Pakistan-backed terror outfits, such as Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda.
16:20
Allahabad HC dismisses plea against maintainability of Hindu worshippers' suit seeking right to worship inside Gyanvapi mosque
Allahabad High Court dismisses the Muslim side's plea challenging maintainability of five Hindu women worshippers' suit filed in Varanasi Court seeking the right to worship inside Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/TJUAXBElY5
Tribal people of Manipur stage protest against ongoing tension in the state, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi
15:49
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah writes to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde requesting him to "direct the concerned authorities to immediately release 2.00 TMC of water from Warna/Koyna reservoir to Krishna river and 3.00 TMC of water from Ujjani Reservoir to Bhima river to meet the drinking water needs of both humans and livestock of Northern Karnataka."
15:46
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ arrives in Delhi on first overseas visit after assumption of office
#WATCH | Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ arrives in Delhi on his first overseas visit after assumption of office. He was welcomed by MoS Meenakashi Lekhi at the airport.
'We have a commitment and it should be implemented in a systematic manner,' says K'taka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on implementation of Cong's promises
VIDEO | “We have a commitment and it should be implemented in a systematic manner. The cabinet will take a decision on Friday,” says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on implementation of Congress government's 'five guarantees'. pic.twitter.com/WmHelUBb7K
Another Kurmi leader arrested over attack on Abhishek Banerjee's convoy
The West Bengal Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday arrested another Kurmi leader in connection with the attack on the convoy of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
The arrested person has been identified as Dhananjay Mahato, alias Joy.
With this, the total number of arrests in the case has increased to 10, including Rajesh Mahato and Nishikanta Mahato -- the two leading faces of the Kurmi movement in the state.
10:50
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Manipur in a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur Police, CAPFs and the Indian Army in Imphal. "Peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority, instructed them to strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace," he added in a Facebookpost.
10:08
Amit Shah to chair a security review meet in Imphal today following his visit to Moreh and Kangpokpi.
09:45
Kuki organisations say several houses were set on fire by miscreants on Tuesday night in Kangpokpi district amid Shah's visit. Security forces or Manipur government have, however, not confirmed about the incidents yet.
09:30
Ethnic fault lines, unresolved demands and armed groups will keep peace at bay in Manipur
Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with both Meitei and Kuki communities on Tuesday raised hope about restoring peace in Manipur, a state in turmoil for the past 27 days.The violence may subside for the time being but the deep ethnic faultlines, unresolved demands and armed insurgent groups pushing the same may keep peace at bay in the state.
Amit Shah will today interact with the delegations of various local groups in Moreh, followed by meeting with civil society organisations in Kangpokpi.
He reached Imphal on Monday evening on a three-day-long tour as sporadic violence and burning of houses continued to be a worry for the government and security forces.
07:23
Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates exhibition highlighting Modi govt's achievements
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated an exhibition here highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the past nine.
Named "9 Varsh Utkarsh Ke" (Nine Years of Excellence), the exhibition highlights the Centre's flagship programmes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission and several road, rail, air connectivity and ropeway projects started in Uttarakhand.
07:19
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in the US on Tuesday, where he is slated to deliver a lecture at the Stanford University and conduct meetings with American lawmakers, think tanks and others
Central government's fiscal deficit for 2022-23 at 6.4 per cent of GDP: CGA data
EAM Jaishankar to visit South Africa, Namibia from June 1 to 6
Cabinet approves Rs 1 lakh crore scheme to increase grain storage capacity in the cooperative sector, says Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur
Ethnic fault lines, unresolved demands and armed groups will keep peace at bay in Manipur
Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with both Meitei and Kuki communities on Tuesday raised hope about restoring peace in Manipur, a state in turmoil for the past 27 days.The violence may subside for the time being but the deep ethnic faultlines, unresolved demands and armed insurgent groups pushing the same may keep peace at bay in the state.
