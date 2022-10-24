News Live: PM Modi lands in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

Cyclonic storm “SITRANG” over EC and adjoining areas of WC & NW BoB near lat 17.80N and long 88.60E, 430 km south of Sagar Island and 580 km S-SW of Barisal. To move N-NE and intensify further into a SCS in next 12 hours. To cross Bangladesh coast 25th October early morning: IMD pic.twitter.com/FJUdU6f3U4
Karnataka Guv gives nod for Ordinance to hike SC, ST reservation
The Karnataka government's ordinance to increase jobs and education reservation quota for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) has recieved the Governor's nod, paving the way for the Bommai government to implement it.
The state government had promulgated the ordinance on October 20 and sent it to Governor Thawarchand Gehlot for his assent.
PM Modi wishes people on Diwali
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brought them joy and well-being.
He tweeted, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends."
Delhi's air quality inches closer to 'very poor' levels
Delhi's air quality inched closer to the "very poor" category on Monday morning as unfavourable meteorological conditions allowed accumulation of pollutants while emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning compounded the situation.
On Sunday evening, the city reported a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 259, the lowest for the day before Diwali in seven years.
However, pollution levels crept up at night amid a drop in temperature and wind speed as people burst firecrackers in several parts of the capital. The number of farm fires rose to 1,318, the highest this season so far.
