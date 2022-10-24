News Live: PM Modi lands in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 09:37 ist
  • 09:36

    Fire breaks out at private drugs production firm in Tamil Nadu

  • 09:35

    India reports 1,334 fresh Covid cases and 1,557 recoveries in the last 24 hours

  • 09:30

    PM Modi lands in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

  • 09:28
  • 09:12

    People throng markets to purchase flowers on the occasion of Diwali

  • 08:07

    President Droupadi Murmu extends Diwali greetings

  • 07:56

    Karnataka Guv gives nod for Ordinance to hike SC, ST reservation

    The Karnataka government's ordinance to increase jobs and education reservation quota for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) has recieved the Governor's nod, paving the way for the Bommai government to implement it.

    The state government had promulgated the ordinance on October 20 and sent it to Governor Thawarchand Gehlot for his assent.

  • 07:55

    PM Modi wishes people on Diwali

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brought them joy and well-being.

    He tweeted, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends."

  • 07:54

    Delhi's air quality inches closer to 'very poor' levels

    Delhi's air quality inched closer to the "very poor" category on Monday morning as unfavourable meteorological conditions allowed accumulation of pollutants while emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning compounded the situation.

    On Sunday evening, the city reported a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 259, the lowest for the day before Diwali in seven years.

    However, pollution levels crept up at night amid a drop in temperature and wind speed as people burst firecrackers in several parts of the capital. The number of farm fires rose to 1,318, the highest this season so far.