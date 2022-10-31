News Live: PM pays tribute at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on the occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel

Cong postpones 'Parivartan yatra' for a day, PM 'svirtual address on Nov 1 cancelled
In the memory of those who lost their lives in the Morbi bridge tragedy, political parties have either postponed or cancelled their political events.
The Congress' 'Parivartan yatra' which will start on October 31 is now postponed to November 1.
3 die after inhaling toxic fumes in septic tank in Kanpur
Three people, including a minor, died in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur after inhaling toxic fumes, police said on Monday.
They were removing the shuttering of an unused septic tank when the accident occurred.
The incident took place on Sunday evening. The police added that the deceased were identified as Nandu, 18, his elder brother Mohit, 24, and their neighbour Sahil, 16, all residents of Chaubepur in Kanpur.
PM commemorates National Unity Day
Devotees gather at Kuakhai river ghat along in Bhubaneswar to offer 'Suryoday Arag' to God Sun on the occasion of Chhathpuja
