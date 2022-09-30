News Live: Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa
News Live: Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa
updated: Sep 30 2022, 09:09 ist
Track latest news updates from India and around the world with DH.
09:08
Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa
MohammedSiraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa: BCCI Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.
09:01
Vande Bharat Express (Gandhinagar- Mumbai Central) to be inaugurated by PM Modi at Gandhinagar today
Gujarat | Vande Bharat Express (Gandhinagar- Mumbai Central) to be inaugurated by PM Modi at Gandhinagar today pic.twitter.com/Gixw5mEG6i
Encounters break out at Shopian and Baramulla in J&K
Two encounters are underway in Kashmir between terrorists and security forces at Chitragam area in South Kashmir's Shopian district and at Pattan in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Friday.
UN Security Council to vote Friday on resolution on referendums in Russian-held areas of Ukraine
07:10
Presidential commission recommends stamping of H-1B visas inside US
A presidential commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders has unanimously approved a recommendation for the provision of stamping of H-1B visas inside the US, a move if accepted by President Joe Biden will come as a big relief to thousands of foreign professionals, particularly from India.
As per the current mandatory practice, one needs to apply for a visa stamp at a US Consulate or Embassy abroad before one's H-1B status can be activated.
The move came from the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders during its meeting at the White House on Wednesday. - PTI.
