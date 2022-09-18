News Live: Mainland China reports first monkeypox case in Chongqing city

    India has reported5,664 fresh Covid-19 cases and 4,555 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases are at 47,922; the daily positivity rate is 1.96%.

    Mainland China reports first monkeypox case in Chongqing city

    Three terrorists involved in killing of non-local labourer in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir in August have been arrested: Police

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead a congressional delegation to Armenia