News Live: Mainland China reports first monkeypox case in Chongqing city
updated: Sep 18 2022, 09:23 ist
09:23
India has reported5,664 fresh Covid-19 cases and 4,555 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases are at 47,922; the daily positivity rate is 1.96%.
08:18
J&K | With an aim to boost the confidence of students and to provide them an enriching experience on educational and motivational grounds, J&K police in Rajouri district flagged off a Bharat Darshan Tour yesterday pic.twitter.com/RJaL8TwvpM
Three terrorists involved in killing of non-local labourer in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir in August have been arrested: Police
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead a congressional delegation to Armenia