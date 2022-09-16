News Live: Cargo flight of cheetahs coming from Namibia to now land in Gwalior instead of Jaipur

  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 08:27 ist
  • 08:24

    Cheetahs to land in Gwalior

    A special charter Cargo flight of Cheetahs coming from Namibia will now land in Gwalior, earlier it was supposed to land in Jaipur on September 17 then from a helicopter from Gwalior brought to KUNO National Park Sheopur: SP Yadav, Project Cheetah chief(ANI)

  • 08:15

    First look of Cheetahs that will be brought to India

  • 07:10

    Rahul Gandhi resumes Kerala leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kollam

  • 07:09

    Mother of three in J&K's Kupwara tops Class 10 bi-annual exams

    In an inspiring feat, a mother of three from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir has topped the Class 10 bi-annual board examination by securing 93 per cent marks.

    Sabrina Khaliq, who left her studies after Class 9 following her marriage, made up her mind last year to study and appear in the examination as a private candidate.

  • 07:08

    Three robbers get life sentence for killing Punjab cop

    A court on Thursday sentenced three robbers to life imprisonment for crushing to death a Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and injuring a head constable by their car.