News Live: Cargo flight of cheetahs coming from Namibia to now land in Gwalior instead of Jaipur
News Live: Cargo flight of cheetahs coming from Namibia to now land in Gwalior instead of Jaipur
updated: Sep 16 2022, 08:27 ist
Track the latest updates from around the world, only with DH!
08:24
Cheetahs to land in Gwalior
A special charter Cargo flight of Cheetahs coming from Namibia will now land in Gwalior, earlier it was supposed to land in Jaipur on September 17 then from a helicopter from Gwalior brought to KUNO National Park Sheopur: SP Yadav, Project Cheetah chief(ANI)
08:15
First look of Cheetahs that will be brought to India
#WATCH | First look of Cheetahs that will be brought from Namibia to India on 17th September at KUNO National Park, in Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/HOjexYWtE6
Cheetahs to land in Gwalior
A special charter Cargo flight of Cheetahs coming from Namibia will now land in Gwalior, earlier it was supposed to land in Jaipur on September 17 then from a helicopter from Gwalior brought to KUNO National Park Sheopur: SP Yadav, Project Cheetah chief(ANI)
First look of Cheetahs that will be brought to India
Rahul Gandhi resumes Kerala leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kollam
Mother of three in J&K's Kupwara tops Class 10 bi-annual exams
In an inspiring feat, a mother of three from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir has topped the Class 10 bi-annual board examination by securing 93 per cent marks.
Sabrina Khaliq, who left her studies after Class 9 following her marriage, made up her mind last year to study and appear in the examination as a private candidate.
Three robbers get life sentence for killing Punjab cop
A court on Thursday sentenced three robbers to life imprisonment for crushing to death a Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and injuring a head constable by their car.