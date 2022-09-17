News Live: China puts on hold proposal by US, India to designate 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind a 'terrorist'
News Live: China puts on hold proposal by US, India to designate 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind a 'terrorist'
updated: Sep 17 2022, 08:07 ist
08:06
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wishes PM Modi on his birthday
भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री, श्री @narendramodi को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। उन्होंने अपने नेतृत्व से देश में प्रगति और सुशासन को अभूतपूर्व मज़बूती दी है और पूरे विश्व में भारत की प्रतिष्ठा और स्वाभिमान को नई ऊँचाई दी है। ईश्वर उन्हें स्वस्थ रखें और दीर्घायु करें।
US media praises Modi for telling Putin this is not the time for war in Ukraine
The mainstream American media on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for telling Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is not the time for war in Ukraine.
The Modi-Putin conversation in Samarkand was widely carried by the mainstream American media.
"Modi rebukes Putin over war in Ukraine,” The Washington Post reported in a headline. “In a stunning public rebuke, Modi told Putin: “Today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this," the daily reported.
"The rare reproach showed the 69-year-old Russian strongman coming under extraordinary pressure from all sides,” the Post said.
07:59
China puts on hold proposal by US and India to designate 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind a 'terrorist'
China has put a hold on a proposal moved at the United Nations by the US and co-supported by India to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Sajid Mir, who is India's most wanted terrorist and was involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
The proposal was moved by the US and co-designated by India to blacklist Mir under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council as a global terrorist. It’s the third hold by China on an India-US proposal in recent months, after Makki and Asghar.
07:51
President Droupadi Murmu extends birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
07:46
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resume 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on its ninth day in Puthiyakavu in Kollam district
Kerala | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resume 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on its ninth day in Puthiyakavu in Kollam district pic.twitter.com/xPib1xLxYA
