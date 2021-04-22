BSF thwarts infiltration bid by 3 Pak intruders along IB in Punjab's Pathankot

The BSF thwarted an infiltration attempt by three Pakistani intruders along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Pathankot district, officials said on Thursday.
Border Security Force personnel opened fire when they noticed suspicious movement of three people trying to enter into the Indian territory around 10:15 pm Wednesday, a BSF official said.
He said the three went back after the BSF troops posted at the Paharipur border outpost fired gunshots to stop them.
A joint search operation was being conducted in the area by the BSF and the Punjab Police, a police official said.
