Parliament Live: Session to resume at 11 am after Centre addresses Ukraine, missile misfire; PM praises 'The Kashmir Files'

The government on Tuesday spoke about the Ukraine crisis, the accidental firing of a missile into Pakistan and also saw PM Modi prase 'The Kashmir Files'. Parliament resumed on Monday for the second phase of the Budget session. Stay tuned to DH for live updates
Indian embassy dilligently purusing to bring back Naveen's body from Kharkiv, Jaishankar tells RS
India's embassy in Ukraine is “diligently pursuing” return of the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, who hailed from Karnataka, but was killed in the war zone of Kharkiv in the East European nation on March 1 last.
Till when will you take advantage by scratching wounds: Cong after PM's 'The Kashmir Files' remarks
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised "The Kashmir Files", a film based on the plight of displaced Kashmiri Hindus, and slammed the "campaign to discredit" it, the Congress accused the BJP government on Tuesday of not doing anything for the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits and asked till when "will you take advantage by scratching wounds"?
The Opposition party also asked as to how long will the "harvest of profit from the cultivation of hate" continue.
Russia-Ukraine conflict to have major economic implications, says Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha
The government on Tuesday told Parliament that Russia's military operations in Ukraine were expected to result in major economic implications as India had substantial dealings with both nations.
