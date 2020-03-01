Bunts community awards its achievers

Top achievers including Prakash Shetty of MRG Group that owns the Goldfinch hospitality chain, and eminent cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, the founder of Narayana Health, has been conferred with the first-ever achievers' award of the Indian Bunts Chamber of Commerce & Industry, on Sunday.

The two other Bunts Star IBCCI Achievers Awards 2020 recipients are Shekhar Naik in "futuristic start-up" category and Shashi Kiran Shetty, the founder of Allcargo Logistics, in the "business" category.

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty got the award in the "profession" category, Prakash Shetty in "hospitality' sector.

Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chemicals & Fertilizers Minister Sadananda Gowda, Mumbai North MP Gopal Shetty gave away the awards.

The Indian Bunts Chambers of Commerce & Industry (IBCCI), that gave away the award, is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary.

IBCCI President KC Shetty, Vice President Suresh B Shetty, Treasurer Durga Prasad Rai, General Secretary K Jaya Sooda, Joint Treasurer & Director Prasad P Shetty, Joint Secretary Prabhakar K Shetty and Chairman of Bunt Star Achiever Awards Committee Shankar Shetty were among those present.

Bunts Sangh President Padamnabha Payyade inaugurated an exhibition and networking session to commemorate the occasion. Union Bank of India's MD and CEO Rajkiran Rai was also present.