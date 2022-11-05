Bypolls to 1 Lok Sabha, 5 Assembly seats on December 5

Bypolls to one Lok Sabha, 5 Assembly seats on December 5, counting on December 8

The counting of votes for the single parliamentary and five Assembly seats will be held on December 8 to coincide with the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh ballot count

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Nov 05 2022, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 11:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bypoll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat which fell vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will be held on December 5 along with byelections to five Assembly constituencies spread across as many states, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

Yadav had passed away last month following prolonged illness.

The Rampur Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant following the disqualification of SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan is one of the five seats going for the bypolls.

Khan, who was the Rampur MLA, was disqualified by the speaker after he was convicted and sentenced to three-year imprisonment in a case of hate speech registered against him in April 2019.

The counting of votes for the single parliamentary and five Assembly seats will be held on December 8 to coincide with the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh ballot count.

Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar, and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh are the other Assembly seats where bypolls are being held.

Odisha
Rajasthan
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
India News
Elections
Manipur

