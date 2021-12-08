Cabinet approves continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) for another 3 years

The Centre on Wednesday gave nod to continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) another three years.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of the Department of Rural Development for continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) beyond March 2021," said a statement from the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

The Centre will provide financial assistance for the construction of the remaining 155.75 lakh houses, as on 31st March, 2021 under the scheme within total target of 2.95 crore houses.

"The total financial implication for construction of the remaining 155.75 lakh houses will be Rs. 2.17 lakh crore. The continuation of scheme till March, 2024 ensures that the remaining 155.75 lakh households within overall target of 2.95 crore houses under PMAY-G would be provided assistance for construction of Pucca houses with basic amenities to achieve the objective of “Housing for All” in rural areas," said the statement.

"As on 29th November, 2021, 1.65 crore PMAY-G houses have been constructed out of the total target of 2.95 crore. It is estimated that 2.02 crore houses, which is almost equal to SECC 2011 database based Permanent Wait List will be completed by the deadline of 15th August, 2022. Therefore, to achieve the total target of 2.95 crore houses, the scheme need to be continued till March, 2024," the statement added.

