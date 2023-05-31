Scheme to up grain storage limit in co-op sector okayed

Cabinet approves Rs 1 lakh crore scheme to increase grain storage capacity in cooperative sector

In the next five years, the storage will expand to 2,150 lakh tonne

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 31 2023, 16:45 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 16:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 1 lakh crore programme to increase foodgrain storage capacity by 700 lakh tonne in the cooperative sector.

Giving details, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said presently, the grain storage capacity in the country is about 1,450 lakh tonne.

In the next five years, the storage will expand to 2,150 lakh tonne.

The storage capacity will be increased in the cooperative sector.

Read | Indian sugar mills export entire quota of 6.1 million tonnes

Terming the proposed scheme as the "world's largest foodgrain storage programme" in the cooperative sector, Thakur said a 2,000-tonne capacity godown will be set up in each block.

He said the move is aimed to reduce the damage of food grains due to a lack of storage facilities, help in checking distress sales by farmers, reduce import dependence and create employment opportunities in rural India.

The minister said more storage capacity will reduce transportation costs for farmers and strengthen food security.

India annually produces about 3,100 lakh tonne of foodgrains, but the existing godowns can store only up to 47 per cent of the produce.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
grains

Related videos

What's Brewing

Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve

Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve

Rogue loan apps add to Pakistan's financial pain

Rogue loan apps add to Pakistan's financial pain

Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT

Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT

Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru

Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Grass is not always greener overseas

Grass is not always greener overseas

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'

DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'

 