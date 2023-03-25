Decision on Ujjwala scheme to help beneficiaries: PM

Cabinet decision on Ujjwala scheme to greatly help beneficiaries: PM Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 25 2023, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 12:31 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the extension of the Ujjwala scheme subsidy will greatly help beneficiaries and enhance the move towards cleaner cooking fuel.

The government on Friday extended the Rs 200-per-LPG cylinder subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana by one year in the wake of high prices of petroleum products in the international market.

The move will benefit 9.6 crore families.

Also Read — PM Modi launches series of initiatives to eliminate tuberculosis

Modi tweeted, "The Cabinet decision pertaining to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will greatly help beneficiaries and enhance the movement towards cleaner cooking fuel."

The prime minister also praised the hike in the minimum support price for jute, saying it will empower farmers further.

The government on Friday increased the minimum support price of raw jute by Rs 300 to Rs 5,050 per quintal for the 2023-24 season.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
BJP
Ujjwala Scheme
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

 