Cabinet Rejig: PM Modi to monitor Ministry of Science, Amit Shah gets Ministry of Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will monitor the Ministry of Science and Technology, while Amit Shah to oversee the Ministry of Cooperation in addition to Home Ministry.
Track live updates of PM Modi's Cabinet reshuffle here
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet
Union Ministers who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle
RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?
A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies
Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend
'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again
Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday
Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero