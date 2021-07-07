PM to monitor Science Ministry, Cooperation with Shah 

Cabinet Rejig: PM Modi to monitor Ministry of Science, Amit Shah gets Ministry of Cooperation

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 07 2021, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 22:17 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Home Minister Amit Shah (L). Credit: Reuters Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will monitor the Ministry of Science and Technology, while Amit Shah to oversee the Ministry of Cooperation in addition to Home Ministry. 

More to follow...

