Farmers demand special Parl session to repeal farm laws

Call special Parliament session to repeal farm laws, protests will continue: Farmers to Centre

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadoni said if the Centre does not withdraw the new laws, more steps will be taken in the coming days to press their demands

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2020, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 19:51 ist
Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union addresses a press conference as Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav (R) looks on during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Protesting farmers on Wednesday demanded that the central government call a special session of Parliament to repeal the new farm laws and threatened to block other roads of the national capital if their demands are not met.

Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Darshan Pal accused the Centre of dividing farmer organisations, but it will not happen.

He said that protesting farmers will continue their agitation till the three farm laws are repealed.

"Centre should call a special session of Parliament to repeal the three farm laws," Singh said.

Another farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadoni said that if the Centre does not withdraw the new laws, more steps will be taken in the coming days to press their demands.

Before the press conference, leaders of around 32 farmer organisations held a meeting which was also attended by Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at the Singhu border.

