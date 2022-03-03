'Can we ask Putin to stop the war?' CJI Ramana on plea to evacuate Indians from Ukraine

Hearing a plea seeking direction to the Indian government for evacuating all Indian students stranded in Ukraine on Thursday, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana had to ask the petitioner, "What can the court do? Can we issue a direction to the President of Russia to stop the war?"

The bench, also comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and Hima Kohli, said that the government of India is doing its work to evacuate Indians. Justice Ramana said, "We sympathise with the students, we are feeling very bad. But can we direct Russia's President Putin to stop the war?"

A plea was mentioned before the bench claiming that the Indian government is only focussing on evacuating students from a certain part of Ukraine. The counsel submitted that students are stranded in other parts of the war-torn country. The counsel further added that these students should also be evacuated and the government should also provide care for them.

The bench said it has sympathies with the students in Ukraine. The bench added that it will seek the Attorney General's view in the matter.

Check out the latest DH videos here: