Can you contract Covid-19 from the vaccine? Harsh Vardhan clarifies

As India gears up for a massive Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, many have expressed concerns over the vaccination process and raised doubts over its impact and side-effects.

One question raised by many was whether a person could get the Covid-19 infection from the vaccine. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter to address the rumours.

"You cannot contract Covid-19 because you have been inoculated with a vaccine, but it is possible to have caught Covid-19 and not realise you have the symptoms until after your vaccination appointment," Vardhan said.

You cannot contract #COVID19 because you have been inoculated with a #COVID19Vaccine Temporary side effects such as mild fever should not be confused as having contracted #COVID.#StayInformedStaySafe @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/ZkZgLU8tpy — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 14, 2021

Busting another myth on whether the Covid-19 vaccine causes infertility in men or women, the health minister stated that "there is no scientific evidence to suggest that".

"Infertility is not known to occur as a result of Covid-19 disease either," he added.

The health minister also clarified that although there may be side effects to the vaccines, "they are expected to go away on their own after some time".

India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

The government has purchased 1.1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine from SII at the cost of ₹200 per dose, excluding taxes, while 55 lakh doses of Covaxin are being procured from Bharat Biotech India Limited.