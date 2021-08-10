Canada to extend ban on arriving passenger flights from India

Canada will extend its ban on arriving passenger flights from India to Sept. 21 because of the risks posed by Covid-19, the federal transport ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The ban was first imposed on April 22 and has already been rolled over several times. The measure does not apply to cargo flights or medical transfers.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Vandana rewarded for past & future struggles?
Citrus and fruity: Nagaland coffee brews hope on hills
China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home
8-yr-old Hindu boy charged with blashphemy in Pakistan
Will Prithviraj's 'Kuruthi' live up to expectations?
Want to know what it's like on Mars? NASA to the rescue
5 bitter football 'break-ups' akin to Messi and Barca's
Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?