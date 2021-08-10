Canada to extend ban on passenger flights from India

Canada to extend ban on arriving passenger flights from India

Reuters
Reuters, Ottawa,
  • Aug 10 2021, 04:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 04:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Canada will extend its ban on arriving passenger flights from India to Sept. 21 because of the risks posed by Covid-19, the federal transport ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The ban was first imposed on April 22 and has already been rolled over several times. The measure does not apply to cargo flights or medical transfers.

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Canada
India

