Candidates with same name, roll number claim UPSC rank 44

These two are not the only oddity in this year's UPSC exam as two Ayashas from Madhya Pradesh have staked claim to UPSC rank 184

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 26 2023, 14:47 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 14:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two individuals have claimed the All India Rank 44 in the Union Public Service Commission examination. They have the same name and same roll number but are from different states. The two have planned to approach the police and UPSC to get clarity on the same.

Two individuals from Haryana and Bihar have reportedly claimed to secure the 44th rank in the UPSC exams. Sitting 1,324 km away from each other, the two claimed to have secured the AIR 44 in the UPSC exam, the results of which were released on Tuesday. 

Both Tushar Kumar, one from Bhagalpur, Bihar, and another from Rewari, Haryana, claim to have taken the personality test at the UPSC headquarters in New Delhi at 1 PM on May 8 and to have placed 44th overall. The two have now decided to seek clarification from relevant authorities. 

Tushar from Bihar said that he discovered the information via news channels that reported Tushar from Haryana was facilitated by the local authorities for securing the 44th rank. He said that he had reported this issue to the Kaimur SP (Superintendent of Police) in the form of a complaint. Hindustan Times reported him saying, “I urged the Kaimur SP to take action against Rewari’s Tushar for falsely claiming the 44th rank. I completed my education at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, in 2016 and this was my sixth attempt. I had appeared for the interviews four times earlier but could not clear it. My family and friends were celebrating when we found out that someone else is taking credit for my hard work.”

In addition, Haryana’s Tushar has also been accused of forging a fake admit card, with the Bihar resident saying the Haryana resident did not heed his calls to share the examination documents. “His admit card does not have his Aadhar details, mine does. The QR code on his call letter does not show any information whereas my QR code shows all my information,” Tushar from Bihar stated. 

Haryana’s Tushar denied all the allegations and said will go to UPSC headquarters to get clarifications. HT reported him saying, “I lost my parents a few years ago and have been studying in Rewari…I cleared the examination without any coaching.” “We were aware of the matter but it’s the job of the UPSC to clear the air,” Imran Raza, the Deputy Commissioner of Rewari said. 

Tushars are not the sole mix-up case this year. Times of India reported two Ayashas - one from Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district and the other from the Alirajpur district in the state, have both claimed AIR 184 as their rank in the UPSC test. Both Ayashas with roll number 7811744 say they took the exam and even appeared for the interview. 
 

UPSC
India News

