Case against man for breaking home quarantine in Navi Mumbai

Man booked for breaking home quarantine in Navi Mumbai

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 21 2020, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 17:53 ist
Representative image.

A case was registered against a 34-year-old man for breaking mandatory home quarantine and leaving the house in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Saturday, the police said.

The man, a resident of Kamothe area, had returned from Dubai a week ago, said a police official.

He had tested negative for the coronavirus but was nevertheless asked to stay at home for two weeks.

When civic officials visited his house on Saturday afternoon, they found he had gone to Vashi to meet his brother.

He was summoned and a case under IPC section 188 (defying lawful order of a public servant) was registered against him at Kamothe police station, the official said.

He and his family members, who too had been advised home isolation, were afterward sent to quarantine centre in Kharghar, the official added.

Coronavirus
Navi Mumbai
Maharashtra
COVID-19
