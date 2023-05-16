CBI books freelance journalist over charges of espionage

The CBI has booked a freelance journalist for allegedly collecting sensitive information about the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and the army and sharing them with intelligence agencies of foreign countries, officials said.
Sources said Vivek Raghuvanshi has been booked under the provisions of Officials Secrets Act among others.
The CBI has alleged Raghuvanshi collected "sensitive" and "minute" details of DRDO and army projects and shared them with intelligence agencies of foreign countries.
The agency is conducting searches at 12 locations in Jaipur and in the National Capital Region, and has recovered sensitive documents, they said.
