CBI books freelance journalist over charges of espionage

CBI books journalist over charges of espionage

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 16 2023, 15:45 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 15:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

 The CBI has booked a freelance journalist for allegedly collecting sensitive information about the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and the army and sharing them with intelligence agencies of foreign countries, officials said.

The CBI has alleged Raghuvanshi collected "sensitive" and "minute" details of DRDO and army projects and shared them with intelligence agencies of foreign countries.

The agency is conducting searches at 12 locations in Jaipur and in the National Capital Region, and has recovered sensitive documents, they said.

