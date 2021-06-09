CBI carries out searches in Yes Bank case

The CBI has carried out searches at multiple locations in Delhi and NCR after registering an FIR against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty and others for alleged diversion of over Rs 466 crore in Yes Bank during 2017-19, officials said.

Thapar is already being probed in another case related to diversion of public money in Yes Bank allegedly involving the bank's former chief Rana Kapoor, they said.

In the present case, the CBI has also booked Raghubir Kumar Sharma, Rajendra Kumar Mangal, Tapsi Mahajan, their companies Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd and Avantha Realty Pvt Ltd, and officials of Jhabua Power Ltd.

The case has been registered on a complaint, dated May 27, 2021, from Chief Vigilance Officer of the Bank Ashish Vinod Joshi.

The CBI has alleged that the accused have indulged in a criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery for diversion of public money to the tune of Rs 466.15 crore, they said.

After registering the case, the CBI team searched at least 15 locations in Delhi and NCR including the premises of the accused, they said.