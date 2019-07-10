CBI DIG probing Asthana case repatriated to state cadre

The tenure of CBI Deputy Inspector General Tarun Gauba, who was supervising the probe against former Special Director Rakesh Asthana, has been prematurely curtailed and repatriated to his state cadre.

The decision was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Gauba is a 2001-batch IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh cadre and had also probed Vyapam case. He was appointed by former CBI Additional Director M Nageswar Rao to supervise the probe against Asthana.

"Approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) is hereby conveyed for the premature repatriation of Tarun Gauba... to his state cadre," an order issued on Wednesday said.

Earlier this month, the ACC had transferred Rao, who was interim chief of CBI after then Director Alok Verma was shunted out, to Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards.