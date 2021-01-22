CBI files case against Cambridge Analytica over FB data

CBI registers case against Cambridge Analytica for Facebook data theft

Facebook had collected certificates from both the firms in 2016-17 that data collected by them using "thisisyourdigitallife" was accounted for and destroyed

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 22 2021, 11:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 11:28 ist
Cambridge Analytica. Credit: Reuters Photo

The CBI has registered a case against UK-based Cambridge Analytica and Global Science Research Ltd for illegally harvesting data of Facebook users in India for commercial purposes, officials said on Friday.

The action came after a preliminary enquiry into the matter which showed that Global Science Research had created an app "thisisyourdigitallife" which was authorised by Facebook to collect specific datasets of its users for research and academic purposes in 2014, they said.

The company then entered into a criminal conspiracy with Cambridge Analytica, allowing it to use the data harvested by it for commercial purposes, the officials said.

Facebook had collected certificates from both the firms in 2016-17 that data collected by them using "thisisyourdigitallife" was accounted for and destroyed. However, the CBI enquiry did not find any evidence of any such destruction, according to the officials.

"The enquiry prima facie established that Global Science Research Ltd, UK dishonestly and fraudulently accessed data of app users of "thisisyourdigitallife" and their Facebook friends," an official said, citing the FIR.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cambridge Analytica
CBI
Facebook

What's Brewing

‘The White Tiger’ review: Don’t call him a Slumdog‘

‘The White Tiger’ review: Don’t call him a Slumdog‘

The Lead: How injury-hit India rose from ashes at Gabba

The Lead: How injury-hit India rose from ashes at Gabba

Google and media: Situation from Paris to Sydney

Google and media: Situation from Paris to Sydney

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — '281 and Beyond' & more

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — '281 and Beyond' & more

A 'good dog' doesn't need to sit

A 'good dog' doesn't need to sit

 