CBI searches in Delhi, TN in child abuse material case

CBI searches in Delhi, Tiruchirappalli in child sexual abuse material case

The agency has registered two separate cases related to CSAM circulation on the basis of inputs provided by Interpol

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 01 2022, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 12:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The CBI in conducting searches at two locations in Delhi and Tiruchirappalli on Thursday in connection with cases related to online dissemination of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), officials said.

The agency has registered two separate cases related to CSAM circulation on the basis of inputs provided by Interpol, they said.

The agency started the operation early this morning, they said.

CBI
Delhi
Tamil Nadu
Interpol
India News

