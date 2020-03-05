CBSE allows face masks and sanitisers in examination centres

Students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), who are appearing for the board examinations, can take face masks and sanitizers to their examination centres with the board granting its permission on Wednesday in wake of the reports about the increase in the number of Covid-19 case in the country.

“Face masks and sanitisers may be carried by students, if they so desire, in the examination centres,” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

The board also asked all the schools, affiliated to it, to take measures for creating awareness among school children about the preventive interventions to check the spread of Covid-19.

“Preventive interventions such as frequent hand wash, respiratory etiquette (using handkerchief over mouth while coughing/ sneezing, use of tissue paper or using the sleeve of shirt covering upper arm, staying away from school when sick, avoiding public gathering etc) will help in preventing/ reducing transmission of not only this disease but also large number of other communicable diseases, notably flu-like illness,” the CBSE said in a notification.

The board asked the schools to take initiatives to teach children simple public health measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

This came after the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry issued an advisory to the CBSE and the chief secretaries of the states as well in this connection.

“The central government has taken many steps to contain the spread of this virus but creating awareness amongst the general public is extremely important to prevent and reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus,” HRD secretary Amit Khare said in a letter to the chief secretaries of the States and the CBSE.