CBSE cautions students against misinformation on exams

CBSE cautions students against misinformation on exam pattern

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 04 2022, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 23:00 ist
A view of CBSE headquarters at patparganj in East Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Cautioning board class students of misinformation being spread online, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a public advisory on Tuesday, stating that the CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 pattern has not been changed and will be the same as announced earlier by the board.

"It has been noticed that a few online media platforms are circulating incorrect information and confusing audiences, using expressions such as 'Breaking News' about major exam pattern changes in Class X and XII Term 2 Board exams," the official notice read.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 pattern has not been changed and will be the same as announced earlier by the Board, it said.

The notice further read, "It is clarified in the interest of students that the Board had announced changes in the exam pattern (mentioned in Circular No. 51, dated July 5, 2021). Term 1 exams have already been completed and the format of exams for Term 2 is also mentioned in the same circular."

The board has advised students and other stakeholders to only believe information that is available on its official website, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 for Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to be held in March-April, 2022.

