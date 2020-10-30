Celebrate Milad-un-Nabi keeping in mind Covid-19: VP

Celebrate Milad-un-Nabi keeping in mind Covid-19 pandemic guidelines: VP

Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and it is observed in the month of Rabi' al-awwal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 30 2020, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2020, 12:18 ist
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday extended greetings on Milad-un-Nabi, urging people to celebrate the day keeping in mind Covid-19 guidelines.

Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and it is observed in the month of Rabi' al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.

"The Holy Prophet showed humanity the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood. Milad-un-Nabi is an occasion for family and friends to come together and pray. But this year, due to Covid-19 pandemic, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi in a modest way, by strictly adhering to Covid-19 health and hygiene protocols," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

May his eternal message continue to guide us in building a peaceful and harmonious society, Vice President Naidu said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Milad un-Nabi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
M Venkaiah Naidu

What's Brewing

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

Were Pavlov and his dog related?

Were Pavlov and his dog related?

Ghosts lurking in Singapore's 'cursed' town?

Ghosts lurking in Singapore's 'cursed' town?

China preaches the material over the spiritual in Tibet

China preaches the material over the spiritual in Tibet

The case of Lewis Hamilton: A legacy undermined?

The case of Lewis Hamilton: A legacy undermined?

Asteroid pieces tucked into capsule for return to Earth

Asteroid pieces tucked into capsule for return to Earth

 