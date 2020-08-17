Central Railways speeds up project of Mumbai suburban’s fourth corridor

Central Railways has completed or speeded up several infrastructure projects amidst this lockdown and unlock period.

Amongst the major infra work speeded-up was the construction of the remaining 14.60 Km Kharkopar – Uran line of the 27 Km Belapur -Seawoods – Uran project.

The completion of this entire line will cut the distance between Mumbai – Uran by almost 40 to 50%.

The speeding up of the project by the Construction Department of Central Railways will enable railways to complete this important accessibility rail route from Mumbai to Jawaharlal Nehru Port, a CR spokesperson said.

The Kharkopar – Uran new line construction work is in progress at various sites with the help of construction machinery like, pile boring machines, concrete placer booms, transit mixers, trippers, JCBs, Hydras, Poclains, Hydraulic Jacks etc.

The major construction activities under progress are - superstructure work of cover over the platform at Rajanpada station, foundation and sub-structure work at Nhava-Sheva, Dronagiri and Uran stations, sub-way work at Uran, bridge foundation work at Chainage 10975, stressing and lowering of U-Girder at bridge 7982.

The stretch of Kharkopar – Uran will have 5 stations, 2 major bridges, 41 minor bridges, 2 Road Under Bridges and 4 Road Over Bridges.

All precautions are taken to ensure the safety and health of labourers.

The work executed during lockdown/ unlock period and the available gap in the monsoon, will certainly help to recoup the time lost for construction activities in the lockdown.

Around 4.479-hectare land (majority forest land) is yet to be arranged by CIDCO between Chainage 8 km to Chainage 11 km.

The completion of Belapur – Seawoods – Uran railway line, which is the fourth corridor of Central Railway Mumbai Suburban network will ease the travel time of the passengers from Mumbai to JNPT and Uran and will also facilitate the passengers to reach the new emerging airport at Navi Mumbai.