Central sector umbrella scheme to continue for border infrastructure and management till 2025-26

The Centre has approved the continuation of the central sector umbrella scheme of Border Infrastructure and Management till 2025-26 at a cost of Rs 13,020 crore.

This decision will strengthen the border infrastructure for improving border management, policing and guarding the borders, an official statement said.

It will help in the “creation of infrastructure such as construction of border fence, border flood lights, technological solutions, border roads and Border Outposts/Company Operating Bases to secure the Indo-Pakistan, Indo-Bangladesh, Indo-China, Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan and Indo-Myanmar borders”, it added.

Earlier this month, the government approved the second phase of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) project at an expenditure of Rs 3,375 crore between 2022-23 and 2025-26.

It had also approved the extension of the umbrella scheme of Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF) for three more fiscals till 2025-26 with a central outlay of Rs 26,275 crore.

