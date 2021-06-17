Centre amends rules regulating Cable TV networks

The Narendra Modi government on Thursday amended the rules regulating Cable TV networks providing for a three-tier "statutory" mechanism with an Inter-Departmental Committee at the final step to deal with complaints of citizens relating to content broadcast by channels.

The amendments to the Cable Television Network Rules 1994 also recognise statutory bodies set up by TV channels for self-regulation.

At present, there are over 900 TV channels that are required to comply with the Programme and Advertising Code laid down by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the Cable Television Network Rules.

The Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021 provides for a three-level grievance redressal mechanism -- self-regulation by broadcasters, self-regulation by the self-regulating bodies of the broadcasters and oversight mechanism by the Centre.

At the first step, a viewer can write directly to the broadcaster seeking amends to a programme which it has aired. For advertisements, one has to write to the Advertising Standards Council of India.

A decision has to be conveyed within 15 days and the complaint has the option of approaching the self-regulating bodies set up by TV channels, which should deal with the case in 60 days.

"If the complainant is not satisfied with the decision of the self-regulating body, he may, within 15 days of such decision, prefer an appeal to the Central Government for its consideration under the Oversight Mechanism," the amendment said.

Such appeals will be dealt by an Inter-Departmental Committee set up under the Oversight Mechanism. It will be headed by the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and have from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence and representatives of other Ministries and organisations, including experts, as the Centre may decide.

Not just appeals, this panel will also hear matters referred to it by the Centre.

At present, there is an institutional mechanism by way of an Inter-Ministerial Committee to address grievances of citizens relating to violation of the Programme/Advertising Codes under the Rules but it does not have statutory backing.

After examining the complaints, the Inter-Departmental Committee can recommend the Centre to issue an advise, warning, censure, admonishing or reprimanding a broadcaster or seek an apology. It can also ask the broadcaster to include a warning card or a disclaimer or to delete or modify the content or take the channel or a programme off-air for a specified time period where it is satisfied that such action is warranted.