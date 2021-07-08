Centre announces Rs 23,123 cr package to fight Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 08 2021, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 19:36 ist
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre on Thursday announced Rs 23,123 crore package to boost emergency health infrastricture in states to tackle Covid-19, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

The Package will be implemented by the Centre and states from July this year to March 2022.

 

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India

