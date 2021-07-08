Centre announces Rs 23,123 cr package to fight Covid-19

The Centre on Thursday announced Rs 23,123 crore package to boost emergency health infrastricture in states to tackle Covid-19, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.
The Package will be implemented by the Centre and states from July this year to March 2022.
