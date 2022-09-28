Centre declares PFI 'unlawful', bans it for five years

Centre declares PFI 'unlawful', bans it for five years

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 28 2022, 07:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 07:22 ist
Popular Front of India (PFI) members after being produced before court following a nationwide raid spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, in Kochi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre on Wednesday declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates an "unlawful association" with immediate effect, banning it for five years.

This comes after the authorities detained scores of members of the Islamic organisation on Tuesday and earlier in the month, accusing them of violence and anti-national activities. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
India
PFI
Popular Front of India

What's Brewing

DH Toon | SC live-streams proceedings, but...

DH Toon | SC live-streams proceedings, but...

Coffee, tea, chocolate and climate change

Coffee, tea, chocolate and climate change

Woman hopeful of getting back son declared dead twice

Woman hopeful of getting back son declared dead twice

Video shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream

Video shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream

 