Centre directs agencies to buy onion as prices plunge

Centre directs agencies to buy red onion as prices plunge on surplus output

India is the world's biggest exporter of onion, primarily meeting demand of Asian countries including Bangladesh, Nepal and Malaysia

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Mar 07 2023, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 22:00 ist
Prices of the crop have fallen to as low as Rs 200 ($2.44) per 100 kilograms. Credit: AFP Photo

The Centre on Tuesday said it has directed two of its agencies to "immediately intervene" and purchase red onion crops from the market after prices fell significantly over the last month, resulting in protests by farmers.

Prices of the crop have fallen to as low as Rs 200 ($2.44) per 100 kilograms prompting some farmers to dump the crop in fields in the western state of Maharashtra, the largest producer of red onion in the country, where rates have fallen sharply.

"The experts attribute this fall due to overall increased production in other states, reducing the dependence on the supplies from the major producing district of the country i.e. Nashik," the government said in a statement.

India is the world's biggest exporter of onion, primarily meeting demand of Asian countries including Bangladesh, Nepal and Malaysia.

($1 = 81.8500 Indian rupees)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
India News
Economy
Indian economy
Onion crop
Onion price fall

What's Brewing

Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash

Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash

Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?

Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?

Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants

Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants

Five women sue Texas over state’s abortion ban

Five women sue Texas over state’s abortion ban

Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure

Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure

 